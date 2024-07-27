Blue Jackets Extend Former Top 5 Pick
The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed forward Kent Johnson to a three-year deal worth $5.4 million ($1.8 million AAV), the team announced Saturday.
Johnson was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft and will be a key part of Columbus' future.
“Kent Johnson is an exciting young player with tremendous upside, and we are happy that he will continue to grow and develop as a Blue Jacket,” general manager Don Waddell said, per the team's site. “He is just beginning to scratch the surface of what he can be as a player, and we believe he will be a very important part of our hockey club moving forward.”
In 130 games across three seasons, Johnson has recorded 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) while averaging just over 14 minutes of ice time. His best season came in 2022-23, when he had 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) in 79 games.
Last season, though, Johnson took a noticeable step back with just 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) in 42 games. He even spent some time with the Cleveland Monsters, Columbus' AHL affiliate who came within one game of the Calder Cup Final. With this new extension in place, the Blue Jackets are putting significant trust in Johnson to get back on track in his development.
Johnson, a British Columbia native, has also represented Canada at several international tournaments. The most notable of said tournaments was the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships, where he scored nine points (three goals, six assists) in seven games, including the golden goal in overtime against Finland, to help Canada win the gold medal.
The 21-year-old is several young forwards in Columbus, alongside Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Kirll Marchenko. While the Blue Jackets may be in a bit of a rough spot now, their future looks very bright with their wealth of young talent.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!