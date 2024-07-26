Blue Jackets Forward Clears Players Assistance Program
The Columbus Blue Jackets are trying to compete again in 2024. They hired a new general manager and president of hockey operations and head coach to lead this young organization back into the playoffs in a loaded Metropolitan Division.
They also are trying to tweak their roster in the hopes of finding that perfect balance of scoring and defensive-mindedness. That leaves scoring forward Patrik Laine in a difficult position amid very encouraging news. He was in the NHLPA's Players Assistance Program for the past six months, but the team was just notified that he had exited the program and is ready to re-join the NHL roster. The Athletic's Aaron Portzline provided an update on Laine's status and the organization's plans.
With Laine now available, it forces the Blue Jackets to figure out a plan for him this season. Before he entered the program, Laine requested a trade out of Columbus and the team was reportedly trying to oblige.
Team GM Don Waddell recently spoke on TSN1050 radio about the team's plan. He stated that they wanted to honor their star forward's request, but couldn't guarantee a specific outcome. After the news of Laine's availability broke, Waddell declined to comment to Portzline regarding any further trade talks.
Over the next few weeks, trade talks and rumors are sure to ramp up as teams begin speaking with Laine and the Blue Jackets. At 26 years old, he's sure to attract suitors. He possesses a legitimate goal scoring ability that can bolster the majority of NHL lineups. He also carries a cap hit of $8.7 million, which could be a steal if he re-finds his 30 or 40-goal form.
The big sticking point will be if the Blue Jackets can get the return they want. Portzline joined TSN radio recently to discuss what type of assets the team wants in exchange for Laine. The reported asking price is a high draft pick and prospect, which plenty of teams should be willing to offer.
