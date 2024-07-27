Three Landing Spots for Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine
With star forward Patrik Laine clearing the NHLPA's Player Assistance Program, the Columbus Blue Jackets are in the market to trade him. The team's general manager, Don Waddell, has confirmed the team's intention to move him, but they are working on a deal that makes sense for both sides. In the meantime, other franchises have permission to speak to Laine and his representation.
At 26 years-old, Laine is a rare commodity in the league. He's already scored 204 career goals in less than 500 NHL games played, meaning there are many suitors for the scoring winger. With a deal likely to happen before the regular season begins, what teams are in the running to acquire Patrik Laine?
Washington Capitals
The Capitals are desperately trying to contend while Alex Ovechkin is still their captain. They brought in goaltender Logan Thompson, defenseman Jakob Chychrun, center Pierre-Luc Dubois, and winger Andrew Mangiapane to give the team improved depth all-around.
The team still might have another big swing left, according to NHL.com Senior Writer Dan Rosen. When asked recently if the Caps are in play for Laine, he stoked the fires of any rumors with his response.
"The Capitals should be in the mix to try to acquire him," he wrote in a recent article. "Especially with the $3.9 million gained with Kuznetsov's contract termination, a mutual agreement made between the player and the Hurricanes."
Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens are trying to take the next step in their organizational progression. They signed recent number one overall pick Juraj Slafkovsky to an eight-year contract extension, earning the forward $60.8 million. With him locked in, the team's core three players are around for the long term.
What would help even more is another goal scoring threat behind Cole Caufield, which Patrik Laine might be perfectly suited for. He fits in with the current team's makeup at just 26 years-old. He'd also enter the organization in a supporting role, which could benefit him as he returns to NHL action after a lengthy time off.
Utah Hockey Club
The Utah Hockey Club has been off to a terrific first offseason. The acquisitions of defensemen John Marino and Mikhail Sergachev were huge additions to the team's blueline. What they could really use now is another scoring winger like Patrik Laine. They have around $10 million in cap space currently, according to PuckPedia, so they already have the space to absorb his contract.
Utah's offense needs improved. Clayton Keller is a dynamic player, but some more assistance and variety would go a long way to competing in the crowded Central Division. If Utah wants to take another aggressive swing, a move for Patrik Laine could be just that.
