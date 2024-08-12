Blue Jackets’ Patrik Laine Creates Mental Health Support Group
The Columbus Blue Jackets were without forward Patrik Laine for most of the 2023-24 season as he received help from the NHL players’ assistance program. Laine entered the program in January and was treated for about six months, only recently being released in late July.
Laine stated his reasons for entering the program were mental health-related, and he appears to be ready for the next phase of his career. While his days as a member of the Blue Jackets may be numbered, Laine and his fiancé have turned their focus away from hockey to start a new mental health initiative.
In a video posted to his Instagram, Laine thanked everyone who showed their support over the last few months and announced the creation of From Us to You.
“A lot of you have reached out to us with your own personal mental health stories,” Laine says in the video. “Even more of you have expressed the value that comes from speaking out. We wanted to do something to continue the conversation.”
From Us to You is a platform centered around sharing one's experiences with mental health and overcoming any adversity. The community is centered around being open and honest about personal struggles and giving advice to spread positivity within the mental health space.
The initiative is accepting forms and personal videos, taking in pieces of advice anyone has used to better their own mental health. From Us to You gives everyone the option to submit stories and advice completely anonymously.
“It’s our hope that From Us to You can become a trusted support for information and mental health advocacy,” Laine’s fiancé, Jordan Leigh, said.
From Us to You’s Instagram bio states they are “A safe space to share, inspire, support, and grow together.”
