Former NHL Coach Praises Oilers Offseason Additions
The Edmonton Oilers clawed their way back from down three games to none in the Staley Cup Final to force a Game 7. Despite falling just short of making history, the Oilers spent their offseason making big adds to their lineup in hopes of returning as a stronger club.
Most of the moves were centered around their forwards, but some changes may still be coming to the blue line. The Oilers added offensive firepower in Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson via free agency.
Skinner isn’t far removed from an 82-point season and could flirt with that kind of pace again playing with Leon Draisaitl. Arvidsson missed most of 2023-24 due to a back injury, but he should enter the new season with the intention of finding his usual scoring pace.
Former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau praised the Oilers for their offseason additions and believes they won’t go anywhere as one of the top teams in the Western Conference.
“I like that Edmonton didn’t sit back,” Boudreau said. “We’re going to make a lot of changes, and we’re going to get better.”
Skinner and Arvidsson are projected to start the season on Draisaitl’s wings, giving the Oilers one of the most powerful top sixes on paper. Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman on the first line, followed by Draisaitl, Skinner, and Arvidsson on the second, will make the Oilers a tough team to contain.
While Skinner and Arvidsson will add to the offense at the NHL level, the Oilers also gave some attention to their future. In a trade with the Buffalo Sabres, the Oilers added one of the top prospects in the NHL in Matthew Savoie.
Although Savoie may not be ready for the NHL full-time just yet, the Oilers will have another lethal offensive weapon once he makes his move.
“They had to have as good of an offseason as anybody else,” Boudreau said. “It just made them stronger.”
The Oilers were already one of the best teams in the league but finally made some moves to bolster their lineup and look more like a complete unit. They can’t go much further than they did in 2023-24; now they just need to seal that last win.
