Devils Addressed Multiple Roster Needs
The New Jersey Devils are early favorites to claw their way back into the playoffs and possibly emerge as one of the top teams in the Metropolitan Division. There are multiple “ifs” involved in their fight to make a deep postseason run, but the front office had a strategic plan.
General manager Tom Fitzgerald addressed the Devils' needs and made them a much stronger squad.
One of the biggest areas of struggle for the Devils in 2023-24 was their goaltending situation. They rotated through five goalies throughout the season, with no one emerging as a steady starter.
The Devils were rumored to target netminder Jacob Markstrom around the trade deadline, but no move was made. One of the Devils' first moves in the offseason was to finally acquire Markstrom from the Calgary Flames.
Adding Markstrom gave the Devils a steady starter and addressed one of their biggest needs.
“They needed to fix the goaltending,” analyst E.J. Hradek said on NHL Network. “They went out and they got Markstom in the offseason. The much-awaited deal to get Markstrom.”
The Devils added Markstrom to be their starter and retained Jake Allen to be their backup netminder. Those two should be a stable duo to push the Devils further. With over 900 games played between the two, Markstrom and Allen are among the more experienced tandems in the NHL.
“Think about the goaltending coming into the season,” Hradek said. “Really experienced guys.”
The Devils hope that experience can take them far, but the goalies won’t be alone in shutting down opposing offenses. Fitzgerald and the front office also revamped the defense.
John Marino and Kevin Bahl left, but the Devils added strong reinforcements. They signed Brett Pesce and Brendan Dillon to deals, once again addressing a need. Those two bring size, grit, and a shutdown style the Devils have been looking for.
“It’s one thing to go out and just add pieces,” Hradek said. “It’s another thing to go out and add the pieces that you need. And I think the Devils did a good job of that.”
With key additions on the defensive side of the puck and hopes of full health, the Devils can be a frightening team in 2024-25.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!