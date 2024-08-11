Canada Captures Gold at 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup
The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup concluded after a fantastic tournament. Team Canada expectedly captured gold in the tournament after they defeated Czechia in the final game. The game capped off a terrific run for the Canadians, who went a perfect 5-0 during the event.
Team Canada earned gold when they defeated the Czechians in the final game by a score of 2-1. Forward Liam Kilfoil kicked off the scoring for Canada in the first period after burying a loose puck in front of the net. Kilfoil had an impressive tournament, finishing with three points over five games. The performance should go a long way in getting scout's attention, after he had an average first season in the QMJHL.
Forward Caleb Desnoyers added to Canada's lead late in the first period, redirecting a nice setup pass behind the Czechian netminder. One of the top prospects of the 2025 draft class, Desnoyers finished with five points over five games with Team Canada, including the game-winning goal in the final game. He is currently projected to be a top-20 pick in the next draft.
The two goals proved to be all that Team Canada needed, as their goaltender carried them the rest of the way. Jack Ivankovic, one of the top goaltender prospects in the upcoming draft class, played one of the best games of his young career in the finals. He stopped 18 of 19 shots during the game, and didn't let up that lone goal until the final minute of the third period. For the rest of the game, he stood on his head and was a huge reason why they captured gold for the third straight year.
With the Hlinka Gretzky Cup finished, the first big step towards the 2025 NHL Draft is complete. Since the tournament is held so early into the season, there is sure to be huge changes in the draft rankings and projections between now and next June when the 2025 NHL Draft will be held. Still, the lasting impression from this tournament is clear: Team Canada is armed and loaded with another group of exciting young players.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!