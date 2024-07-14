Surprise Name Early Leader for NHL's Jack Adams Award
Early odds are already set for who will win some of the NHL’s critical awards for the 2024-25 season. Even though training camps and preseason games still need to open, early betting odds are starting to roll out.
One that may come as a surprise is freshly hired New Jersey Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe leading the race for the Jack Adams Trophy. According to BetMGM on NHL Network, Keefe leads the running with +700 odds to win after just his first season in New Jersey.
Keefe leading the odds at this early stage makes sense, considering how the Jack Adams winner is usually selected. More often than not, the award will go to the head coach of a team who far exceeded expectations or had a massive turnaround.
The Devils missed the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have already been considered a frontrunner in 2024-25. If health can be on their side and the right players take the right steps forward, the Devils should be a vaunted opponent next season.
Keefe also has a lot to prove and is looking to turn his fortunes around. In five years as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Keefe won only one playoff series despite reaching the postseason every year.
Under Keefe’s lead, the Maple Leafs have often been one of the top regular season teams in the NHL. If he can bring that same momentum to New Jersey, Keefe would be a betting favorite.
Keefe has a career coaching record of 212-97-40 in the regular season. While he’s only 16-21 in the postseason, he still stands as a top coach in the NHL.
If Keefe and the Devils can make noise and succeed during the 2024-25 season, taking this early bet on the Jack Adams might be the right choice.
Travis Green of the Ottawa Senators (+800), Andrew Brunette of the Nashville Predators (+900), Keefe’s replacement Craid Berube of the Maple Leafs (+1000), and John Hynes of the Minnesota Wild (+1500) round out the top five.
