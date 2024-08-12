Report: Oilers’ Evander Kane Likely Out to Start Season
The Edmonton Oilers are trying to get over the championship hump that they failed to do this past Stanley Cup final. In that pursuit, the organization has made some impressive moves to upgrade their roster and supplement their star power deeper in their lineup. Unfortunately, it isn't all positive news for the Oilers this summer.
According to Edmonton Oilers color commentator, Bob Stauffer forward, Evander Kane is likely to miss the start of the regular season. While he could not confirm this at the time of his report, Stauffer shared that Kane is likely to need surgery which could force him onto the long-term injured reserve to begin the 2024 season. He shared the update via his X account.
"Hearing there is a very good chance that the @EdmontonOilers Evander Kane won't be ready for the start of the season," he wrote. "That he may require surgery...and is likely to be on LTIR to start the year."
If Kane is unable to go for the start of the regular season, it'll be a huge blow to the Oilers lineup. Since his arrival in Edmonton Evander, Kane has been a consistent goalscorer and complementary top six winger for the Oilers. Over three seasons with the Oilers, he's posted 62 goals while only playing in more than 43 games once. This past season he was able to play in 77 regular season games collecting 24 goals and 44 points.
He has become a consistent linemate for Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl, giving the Oilers another much needed option for their top two lines. At age 33, Kane understands the elements of his game that succeed and he's brought those out in Edmonton.
Where he's been most valuable over the past three years is in the postseason. His tenacious and aggravating style of play has been a dynamic part of the Oilers pursuit of the Stanley Cup. In 2022, he led the Oilers in playoff goals, scoring 13 in 15 games. This past postseason, he scored four goals and eight points over 20 games as he battled through injury to stay in the lineup.
Now those injuries have caught up to him and could keep him out of the lineup for an indefinite amount of time. The Oilers will likely receive some salary cap relief by putting Kane on LTIR, but they'd rather have one of their best wingers in the lineup.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!