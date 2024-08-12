Former Oilers Forward Eyeing 18th NHL Season
Free agent forward Sam Gagner, who spent last season with the Edmonton Oilers, just celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, but he still believes he has some gas left in the tank.
According to Kurt Leavins of the Edmonton Journal, Gagner has his sets sight on his 18th NHL season as he continues to seek a new contract.
"Gagner still hopes to play in 2024-25 and has been skating at his annual Muskoka Hockey camp," Leavins writes. "There have also been rumblings of Gagner staying with the Oilers in a player development capacity. But I have no confirmation of that."
Last season, Gagner returned for his third stint with the Oilers and carried a league-minimum $775,000 cap hit on a two-way contract. The London, Ontario native scored 10 points (five goals, five assists) in 28 games with Edmonton, as well as nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors. He did not appear during Edmonton's run to the Stanley Cup Final earlier this year.
Throughout his career, Gagner has played for the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings and Winnipeg Jets. He has scored 529 points (197 goals, 332 assists) in 1,043 regular season games, adding four assists in 11 career playoff games.
