Oilers Star Raises Over $500k for Charity
Despite all of the commotion of free agency and the draft, the NHL and the Edmonton Oilers are in offseason mode. This provides players their only chance to rest, recover, and enjoy their personal endeavors. For some, it's a time to totally disconnect and recharge before another taxing season.
For others, it's a chance to connect more with their communities. One of the best examples you'll see of this is Zach Hyman's annual golf outing. The event brings together multiple NHL players and other celebrities and raises thousands for charity.
This year's edition was no different. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared that the outing raised nearly half a million dollars. Oilers' captain and league MVP Connor McDavid was among some of Hyman's teammates who participated in the golf outing. McDavid voiced his support for Hyman and how important it is to do this type of work.
"I'm here to support Zach and his causes," he told reporters at the event. "He's a great teammate and a great friend. It's important to be here and support his initiatives."
Hyman began the event five years ago through his own foundation, Hyman Helps. The celebrity golf outing raises funds for charities focused on improving the lives of children in Canada. This year, the proceeds benefitted Stolley Children's Hospital, SickKids Hospital, Colby's Kidz, and the UJA Federation. Since the outing began in 2019, the foundation has raised over $2 million dollars for children's charities. It's a wonderful reminder of how much far reaching an impact the NHL and its players can have on the community.
