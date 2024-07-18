Flames to Announce New Arena Plans
The Calgary Flames have been playing in the Scotiabank Saddledome since 1983, making it one of the oldest arenas in the NHL. It's taken a beating as well, including one of the city's worst floods that resulted in waters reaching the 10th row of seats. The organization has been clamoring for a new one ever since as it attempted to manage the venue.
Well, the Flames and the city of Calgary are finally getting their wish. The Flames are expected to formally announce and break ground on a new arena next week. TSN Calgary Bureau Chief Salim Valjii joined Jay Onrait on TSN to discuss the news.
"The Calgary Flames are expected to break soil on Monday on their new rink..." Valjii said. "It's a fascinating time to be both a Calgarian and a Calgary Flames fan."
The cost of the new arena is expected to be a huge bill, reportedly close to a billion dollars. The majority of that price falls on the taxpayers of the Alberta province.
Valjii went on to say that despite the investment this will take, the organization and city are ecstatic about this. He also made sure to give credit to Flames' defenseman Mackenzie Weegar. When Weegar first arrived, he was brutally honest about the condition of the Saddledome, and Valjii believes he deserves some credit in putting these improvements in motion.
"The Flames can really brand and present themselves as an upper-tier NHL team," he said. "They've got the young talent in the pipeline. They're turning over a new leaf on the ice. And now, Jay, off the ice, they really are changing and growing."
The Flames are hoping this is a positive step in the right direction. The team is rebuilding and likely won't make the playoffs this upcoming season, but there is still reason for optimism. Their organization is filled with young and promising players who will get the opportunity for larger roles in 2024 and beyond. Players that will be skating in the Flames' newest arena in a few short years.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!