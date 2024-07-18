Blues Announce Change to Ownership Group
The St. Louis Blue have announced a change to their ownership group. After 12 years as a partial owner of the Blues, David Steward has completed a transfer of his ownership stake to Michael Riney.
Steward was a member of the original group, along with chairman and governor Tom Stillman, who bought the Blues in 2012. Riney is a lifelong St. Louisan, maintaining a 100% local ownership group.
“We are pleased to welcome Michael Riney to our ownership group,” Stillman said in a release from the Blues. “Like all members of the group, Michael has a passion for the Blues and a strong commitment to St. Louis. The rest of the group will remain the same as we work toward a successful 2024-25 season.”
Riney is the founder and managing director of QRM Capital, which focuses on private investments and philanthropic endeavors in the St. Louis area. QRM Capital was founded in 2014 and has been run by Riney and his wife, Quirsis, ever since.
Chairman Stillman thanked Steward for his commitment to the Blues and the city of St. Louis.
“Dave Steward was a key member of the St. Louis-based ownership group that we assembled in 2012,” Stillman said. “His support has been steadfast ever since, and we are grateful for Dave’s commitment to the Blues and to St. Louis.”
Steward and Stillman were part of the ownership group that saw the Blues win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup in 2019.
