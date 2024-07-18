Former NHL Player Defends Stan Bowman
The NHL sent ripples through the sports world when they reinstated Stan Bowman, Joel Quenneville, and Al McIsaac. The trio were involved in the Chicago Blackhawks scandal of 2010, and received a three-year ban from the league as punishment.
After the layoff, NHL commissioner Gary Bettman recently reinstated the trio, making them eligible again to work in the league. So far, no franchises have made space for the disgraced trio. The move isn't shocking, but with the way the league goes, it's only a matter of time until someone gives them another chance.
That's what Sheldon Kennedy, a former NHL player and co-founder of the Respect Group non-profit organization, believes. He recently wrote and shared his thoughts on Stan Bowman after working with him during his league-wide ban. Kennedy gave a glowing endorsement of Bowman and the work he has done since his suspension. The group shared Kennedy's letter from their X account.
"I believe Stan would be a valuable asset to an organization," Kennedy writes. "Due to his acknowledgment of past mistakes and his relentless efforts to make the locker room/game safer for everyone. He possesses the insights, knowledge, and confidence needed to lead in this area."
The endorsement comes with the three men's NHL careers in question. Since their suspension in 2021, they have been barred from working in the league, but were reinstated this summer. There were rumors that Quenneville was a candidate for the vacant Columbus Blue Jackets head coaching gig, but that was just speculation. The Jackets are reportedly down to their final candidates, and Quenneville was never even intereviewed.
Bowman has had no interviews or job offers and is not currently tied to any open positions. His experience as a general manager in the league could be appealing to some organizations, but they have to weight that against the backlash the move would receive. Kennedy believes that the positives Bowman brings and the work he's done will outweight any negatives.
"I feel building a strong and healthy culture within an organization and practicing it on an ongoing basis will be a top priority for Stan," Kennedy writes. "I also believe Stan will carry this message within the hockey eco system, which can only help. Lastly and most importantly I feel that Stan will do everything in his power to make sure what happened to Kyle Beach (who is a hero in my opinion) will not happen to anyone else."
