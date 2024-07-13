5 AHL Players Ready for the NHL
Every year, the NHL receives an influx of players jumping from the AHL. The talent in that league is improving season after season, with some of the best young talent developing their game there.
This past season in the AHL featured some highlight-reel scoring efforts in addition to some promising talent. There were several players that stood out, but let's look at five players who could make the full-time leap to the NHL in 2024.
Mavrik Bourque, Dallas Stars
Mavrik Bourque was the best player in the AHL last season and it wasn't really close. He led the league in scoring with 77 points in 71 games and won the AHL MVP award. At 22 years old, he's the youngest scoring champion in the AHL in over a decade, and he's ready for the NHL.
What stands out most is how creative Bourque is. He's 5'10 and 185 pounds, but he never looks undersized on the ice. He is so adept at making himself open and finding the open teammate and he's relentless while in pursuit of a play. The Stars should be thrilled with where their top prospect's development is heading.
Brad Lambert, Winnipeg Jets
Not many 20 year-olds can handle the AHL, but Brad Lambert made it look easy. The Winnipeg Jets prospect recorded 55 points in 61 games in the AHL and also recorded his first career NHL point in his long game there.
Lambert is a do-it-all type of center. He's a puck-carrier and elite scorer, but is also tough as nails. His upside at the next level is debated, but he has the potential to be an impact player for the Jets once he sticks in the NHL.
Georgi Merkulov, Boston Bruins
The Boston Bruins need cheap talent to round out their forward group. Luckily for them, they have a 30-goal scorer waiting in the wings in the AHL. Georgi Merkulov quietly is becoming one of the most intriguing forwards on the cusp of the NHL. His 30 goals jump out, but he's not a one-trick pony. He is creative, has slick hands, and incredibly exciting to watch.
He's 23 years old and after getting a four game call-up to the NHL last year, Merkulov could force his way into a lineup spot for 2024.
Samuel Fagemo, Los Angeles Kings
Samuel Fagemo had a terrific season in the AHL despite bouncing around between two organizations. He's posted 20 or more goals in three straight AHL campaigns, including a 43 goal effort last season.
At 24 years-old, it seems he's graduated from the AHL level. His shooting ability is his biggest strength and he could be an enticing option for the Los Angeles Kings.
Isak Rosen, Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres highly value forward Isak Rosen and for good reason. He had a second strong season in the AHL, improving his scoring totals by 13 points. He finished the 2023-2024 season with 20 goals and 50 points at the AHL level and received a seven game call-up to the NHL.
Rosen isn't a game breaking type of forward, but he's a hard-working forward who has an underrated scoring touch. The Sabres need to improve their depth at forward, which could allow Rosen to stick with the NHL club full-time in 2024.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!