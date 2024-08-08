Blue Jackets Make Multiple Coaching Hires
The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t waste much time replacing Mark Recchi as an assistant coach. Just a few days after it was reported Recchi would not return to his duties, the Blue Jackets two new faces to the coaching staff.
Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell announced that Mike Haviland and Scott Ford will round out their group of bench bosses. Haviland and Ford will join fellow assistants Steve McCarthy and Jared Boll and work under recently hired head coach Dean Evason.
“Working with Dean, we identified Mike and Scott as two well-respected, energetic, and personable individuals to join our club,” Waddell said via press release. “We believe that we have a staff that will be incredible assets for our players.”
Haviland joins the Blue Jackets after spending the last two seasons with their American Hockey League Affiliate. Haviland served as an associate coach for the Cleveland Monsters.
Before coaching at various levels of hockey, including the ECHL and NCAA, Haviland was an assistant coach with the Chicago Blackhawks between 2008 and 2012. He helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 2010.
Ford spent eight seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, the Nashville Predators AHL affiliate. Before becoming a coach, he played professional hockey between the AHL and ECHL.
“I’m excited to work with the assembled group,” Evason said. “They bring a lot of playing and coaching experience with a deep understanding of the game along with the passion and strong work ethics that will help push our team forward.”
Between 2012 and 2015, Ford played with the Admirals, who were head-coached by Evason. Ford then served as an assistant on Evason’s Admiral’s staff between 2015 and 2018.
