Legendary NHL Executive Passes Away
Hockey Hall of Fame executive Murray Costello passed away on Saturday, and the NHL released a statement in mourning. Costello was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005 as a builder thanks to his work in various executive roles, mostly related to international hockey.
"The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Murray Costello, whose service to hockey, both in Canada and at the international level, over a seven-decade career fundamentally impacted the game," the NHL said in their statement. "Following a four-season playing career in the NHL, Costello earned induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2005 as a builder for his transformational leadership of both the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association and Hockey Canada.”
Some of Costello’s most significant achievements revolved around the world of women’s hockey and getting them involved in some of the sport’s biggest tournaments.
“His vision and passion drove both the establishment of the IIHF Women's World Championship and the addition of women's hockey to the Olympics.”
As president of Hockey Canada and the Canadian Amateur Hockey Association, Canada saw massive growth and added success at the amateur level.
“Canada's success at the world junior level is a direct result of Costello's vision in the early 80's to establish a program of excellence that would produce 10 gold medals during his tenure as President of Hockey Canada from 1979 to 1998.”
Costello is a member of multiple Hall of Fames, including the Hockey Hall of Fame, but also Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame (2013), the IIHF Hall of Fame (2014), and the Ottawa Sport Hall of Fame (2023).
A native of South Porcupine, Ontario, Costello played 163 NHL games with the Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, and Chicago Blackhawks. As a center, Costello scored 32 career points (13G-19A).
Costello was 90 years old.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!