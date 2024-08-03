Look: Panthers Take Stanley Cup on Helicopter Ride
More than a month after winning the Stanley Cup, Gustav Forsling and the Florida Panthers are still flying high, literally in this case.
The 28-year-old defenseman had his day with the Cup on Friday, and he clearly made the most of it. Forsling brought the greatest trophy in sports to his hometown of Linköping, Sweden, with the highlight of his day being a scenic helicopter ride. Of course, he made sure to take extra care of the Cup while enjoying the view.
That wasn't all for Forsling and the Cup, though. Earlier in the day, he and his mother enjoyed Swedish cinnamon rolls out of the Cup, honoring the timeless tradition of eating food out of the bowl.
Then in the afternoon, Forsling dropped by to greet hundreds of adoring fans at Saab Arena, where he played as a teenager for Linköping HC of the Swedish Hockey League.
Originally a waiver claim from the Carolina Hurricanes, Forsling has become a key piece of the Panthers' massive success. He has recorded 134 points (38 goals, 96 assists) in 275 regular season games with Florida, as well as 26 points (seven goals, 19 assists) in 61 playoff games. Forsling has become the Panthers' best defenseman, supplanting Aaron Ekblad for the title.
The best part is that Forsling is on a bargain of a contract after signing an eight-year, $46 million extension ($5.75 million AAV). That's more than double his previous cap hit of $2.67 million, and yet still an absolute steal for what he provides.
Florida's blue line has seen some notable changes over the offseason, with Brandon Montour and Oliver Ekman-Larsson both signing elsewhere. As long as Forsling continues his elite play, though, the Panthers should feel confident in their defense corps.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!