Kings May Have Just Signed NHL's Next Star
The Los Angeles Kings completed a tidy set of business recently by extending Quinton Byfield. The 21 year-old is a rising star in the NHL after a breakout season, and the Kings managed to lock him up for the next five seasons. The average annual salary on the deal is $6.25 million.
The contract is receiving high praise around the league, with many praising how well the deal works for both sides. NHL insider Tony Ferrari was one of the people heaping praises on Byfield, the Kings, and the deal. Sharing from his X account, Ferrari stated that the value on this deal could be realized as soon as this season.
"There's a chance that Byfields's extension (5 x $6.25 mil) looks incredible as soon as this upcoming season," he tweeted. "His game began to really break out last year and this year might be his ascension to stardom."
The Kings are banking on Ferrari's assessment to be correct. Last season was a huge leap for Byfield. His first two seasons in the NHL were full of struggles, as he posted just 32 points over his first 92 NHL games. In 2023, he exploded offensively while playing in a larger role. He finished the season with 20 goals, 35 assists, and 55 points, good for fifth on the team in scoring.
At just 21, Byfield's game has unlimited potential. He's a huge center at 6'5 and 220 pounds, is incredibly difficult to knock off the puck, and is incredibly responsible defensively. The biggest issue with his game right now is he relies on his passing abilities too often. He's an incredibly playmaker, evidenced by his 35 assists last year, but he also has a powerful shot that deceives goaltenders. If he can incorporate his shooting a bit more in 2024 and beyond, Byfield could be a 30-goal, 75-point scorer in the NHL.
