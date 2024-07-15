Kings Sign Star Forward to Extension
The Los Angeles Kings entered the offseason with significant work to do, including three notable restricted free agents needing new contracts. After a few months of negotiations, they can cross off their most important task remaining this summer. The team announced that they agreed to terms with star forward Quinton Byfield on a new deal. NHL insider Frank Servalli dropped the news via his X account.
The deal is for five years and carries an average annual salary of $6.25. The figure makes him the third highest paid forward and the fourth highest paid player on the Los Angeles Kings.
The deal comes after months of speculation. Some believed he would sign an eight-year extension, while others believed he was an offer sheet candidate. The two parties found a middle ground that keep the Kings' most impressive young player on the team while they try to make a run at the Stanley Cup.
As Seravalli points out, this deal is also a bridge deal of sorts for Byfield. When this deal expires following the 2028-2029 season, he will only be 28 years old and in a prime position to sign another huge deal. It's impossible to predict what the situation in LA will be when this deal expires, but the team isn't worried about that. What this current contract guarantees is Quinton Byfield has the chance to become the top offensive option in the Kings' franchise for the next five seasons.
For the Kings, this contract is a huge win. They signed one of their top players for a more than fair deal. Byfield took a huge step forward last season. He played in all 82 games, scoring 20 goals and adding 35 assists for 55 points. It was the first season he showed more than just glimpses of his greatness, and it appears he's taken his game to the next level.
With this contract matter settled, the Kings still have two more restricted free agents to come to terms with before the season begins. Forward Arthur Kaliyev and defenseman Jordan Spence are both still unsigned. According to PuckPedia, the team has roughly $3 million in remaining salary cap space after the Byfield deal.
