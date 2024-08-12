Wild Goaltender Could Benefit From Change of Scenery
The Minnesota Wild have on paper, one of the best goaltending groups in the National Hockey League. Slated to start is 26-year-old Filip Gustavsson with back-up Marc-Andre Fleury set for his final season in the NHL. Waiting in the wings as well is 2021 first round pick Jesper Wallstedt, who is set to begin the season in the AHL.
Which is why Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report named Gustavsson as a candidate who might benefit from a change of scenery. Heading into his third season with the Wild, he may be a piece of the team's long-term plans, but there is the possibility that they have a different vision. Yerdon wrote about why he views the goaltender this way.
"Gustavsson splits starts with legendary netminder Marc-André Fleury in Minnesota," he wrote. "And with the amount of respect Fleury commands from everyone and his history as a big-game goalie, his presence demands respect."
The depth at the position is an organizational strength. They currently have three goaltenders capable of winning games at the NHL level. The only issue is that they don't have a clear cut workhorse of the trio. Any of those netminders could make a case to control the Minnesota crease.
"What else makes it uncomfortable is the Wild have 2021 first-round pick Jesper Wallstedt knocking very loudly on the door to the NHL," Yerdon wrote. "The question for them is whether the future is now or not too far down the road."
Gustavsson should receive the most starts in the 2024-2025 season. He started 43 games in 2023-2024, but his statistics took a step back from 2022. Likewise, Fleury started 36 games and had his worst statistical season since his first few season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Wallstedt appeared in just 3 NHL games last season, but he's been outstanding in back-to-back seasons with the Iowa Wild in the AHL. If he's taken the next step of his development, he deserves to be a regular with the big club.
When the season begins, expect the Wild to give Gustavsson a long leash as the starting goaltender. If he struggles or if Fleury or Wallstedt stand out, it could force Minnesota to follow Yerdon's prediction and find a new team for Gustavsson.
