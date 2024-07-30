Canadiens Extend Defenseman Arber Xhekaj
The Montreal Canadiens are trying to ascend the standings in the Atlantic Division. With an exciting core of young players, they are just a few pieces away from contending again. Thankfully the team is making positive steps towards that goal. Fans of the team will be thriled to learn that one of the team's most exciting and aggressive defensemen is sticking around for a few more seasons.
The Canadiens announced that they agreed to terms with defender Arber Xhekaj on a new contract, keeping him with the organization through the 2025-2026 season. The team shared the news of the contract extension via their social media. According to the team's press release, the new deal is for two seasons and a total of $2.6 million. The contract pays Xhekaj an average annual value of $1.3 million.
After playing with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League, Xhekaj went undrafted. He joined the Canadiens after signing a three-year, entry-level contract in 2021. His huge frame (6'4, 240 pounds) and physicality on the ice quickly shot him through the organizational ranks and landed him an NHL opportunity.
He broke through with the Habs during the 2022-2023 season. Over 51 games he scored 13 points, accumulated 101 penalty minutes, and averaged 3.12 hits per game as a rookie.
Xhekaj spent this past season split between the NHL and AHL clubs. With the AHL Laval Rockets, he appeared in 17 games and registered three goals and 11 points. With the NHL club, he played in 44 games but still managed to maintain his edgy play. He led the team in both penalty minutes, with 81, and hits, with 125.
Heading into 2024, Xhekaj is hoping that he can become a permanent fixture on the Canadiens' blueline. The team clearly believes in his ability to be a third-pairing defender, giving him a fair contract to play 15 minutes per game. With this move, the Habs are now one step closer to finalizing their lineup for the beginning of the next season.
