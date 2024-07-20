Predators Begin Arbitration Cases
The Nashville Predators are beginning one of the most uncomfortable processes in the NHL offseason. The team and defenseman Spencer Stastney elected to go to salary arbitration after failing to come to terms on a new contract so far this offseason.
Per NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman, the two sides are a bit off in terms of contract wants. Stastney is seeking a slightly higher salary than the Predators are willing to go and they remain about $200,000 off. That can be settled easily by their arbitrator.
The big sticking point is the one-way versus two-way contract debate. Stastney is seeking a one-way contract, which would guarantee a higher pay as well as greatly increase his chances of sticking with the NHL club next season. The Predators are pursuing a two-way deal for Stastney, which would allow them the flexibility to move him to the AHL if needed. Friedman broke down the case via his X account.
With such a moderate salary disagreement and Stastney's lack of NHL experience, the decision is a coin-toss to project. The next steps in the process are fairly simple, however. After the arbitrator deciding the case hears the full details of each side, they will make a decision and rule in one side's favor. Once that is completed, the contract will be signed and the team and player can look forward to the season ahead.
Stastney is entering his third full professional season. The Predators drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft. The American-born defender played four season with the University of Notre Dame, collecting 63 points over 143 NCAA games.
He made seven appearances in the AHL during his final two season in college, but made the jump full-time to professional hockey for the 2022-2023 season. He played eight games in the NHL during his first year with the Predators, recording two assists.
Last season was his most productive as a professional. He played in 20 NHL games, averaging about 16 minutes of ice-time and scoring four points. He also played 44 games with the AHL club, scoring 20 points there.
Heading into 2024, Stastney is looking to play a full season at the NHL level, and a one-way contract would be a huge step towards that. The Predators likely believe Stastney needs further development, and want to keep his options open. The arbitrator will decide that for both sides over the coming weeks.
