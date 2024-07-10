Devils Ready to Become Stanley Cup Contenders
2023-24 was a disappointing season for the New Jersey Devils. They were coming off their first playoff series win since 2012 and featured several exciting young players ready to push them back to the top of the NHL's Eastern Conference.
However, things turned sour on the Devils due to critical injuries and issues with finding consistent goaltending. They finished seventh in the Metropolitan division and missed the playoffs by ten points.
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Devils have the fourth-highest odds to capture the Stanley Cup, according to Fanduel Sportsbook. The only teams with better odds are the Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, and Dallas Stars.
Goaltending should no longer be a primary concern for the Devils after acquiring Jacob Markstrom from the Calgary Flames in a trade back on June 19th. Markstrom experienced some struggles with a floundering Flames team the past two seasons, finishing his final year in Alberta with a 23-23-2 record and just a .905 save percentage.
Prior to the last two seasons, Markstrom finished six of his previous seven seasons with greater than a .910 save percentage. If he can regain that version of himself alongside veteran backup Jake Allen, the Devils will have one of the better tandems in the conference.
With more stability in goal, health will be the biggest question for the Devils in 2024. Jack Hughes missed 20 games with multiple injuries throughout last season. He was held out of the team's final four games after undergoing shoulder surgery but is expected to make a full recovery in time for training camp this fall.
Perhaps just as important will be the return of defenseman Dougie Hamilton. The team's top point-producing blue liner missed the final 62 games recovering from a torn pectoral muscle he suffered in late November. Hamilton will be joined by newcomers Brett Pesce and Brendan Dillon as the Devils look to bulk up on defense.
If they can stay healthy in 2024, the Devils have a chance to be one of the deepest, most talented teams in the Eastern Conference.
