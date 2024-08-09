Devils Are Team to Beat in Metropolitan Division
The New Jersey Devils were one of the biggest surprises of the NHL’s 2022-23 season. After a decade of struggling to find any sort of success, the Devils reached the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs and took down a strong New York Rangers squad in the opening round.
Expectations were high heading into 2023-24, but injuries and struggling goalies kept the Devils near the bottom of the Metropolitan Division all season. The Devils know they are better than what was shown last season, and they took the time to build a much stronger squad and take big steps towards competing for the Stanley Cup.
The Devils added Brett Pesce and Brenden Dillon to their blue line while bringing back Tomas Tatar for their forward corps.
One of the biggest issues that plagued the Devils last season was goaltending. They used five different goalies, four of whom appeared in more than 10 games. Management solidified the goaltending position and finally traded for Jacob Markstrom.
These additions, with the hopes that key faces remain healthy all season, are why analysts believe the Devils can be the team to beat in the Metropolitan Division. When asked who the best team in the Metro will be, former NHL head coach Bruce Boudreau said it’s the Devils’ spot to lose.
“It should be the Devils,” Boudreau said on NHL Network. “They addressed needs. By getting Brett Pesce, Brenden Dillon, and a healthy Dougie Hamilton to go along with their offense.”
Boudreau also noted that the Devils recently hired a new coach who knows a thing or two about coaching strong offenses. The Devils hired former Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe, who should be an excellent guide for their offense.
“Sheldon Keefe has coached an offensive team,” Boudreau said. “No matter what, they can score. No Matter how bad defensively they are, they can score… Now they’ve added defense and a goaltender.”
The Rangers are the reigning President’s Trophy winner for the best regular season team, but Boudreau still believes the Devils are the better team on the surface.
“I do believe on paper, I’m looking at the Devils,” Boudreau said. “They should be hard to beat if they’re healthy.”
Health will be a key for the Devils in 2024-25. If their key guys stay healthy and their stars take the right steps, they could easily fight for the Cup.
