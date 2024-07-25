Islanders Avoid Arbitration, Sign Forward to One-Year Deal
The New York Islanders will avoid arbitration as they reach an agreement with restricted free agent forward Oliver Wahlstrom. First reported by Elliotte Friedman on SportsNet, Wahlstrom has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the Islanders.
Wahlstrom was one of the 14 restricted free agents to file for salary arbitration and the only Islander on the list. An arbitration date was set for August 1, but a deal being made beforehand avoids the need for third-party involvement.
This one-year deal will carry Wahlstrom through just the 2024-25 season. He will still have restricted free agent status at the end of the deal.
Without a deal in place up until this point, Wahlstrom has been rumored to be on the Islanders trade block. The Fourth Period linked Wahlstrom to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Now that a new deal is set to be signed, it seems pretty unlikely Wahlstrom will be dealt before puck drop of the 2024-25 season.
In 32 games played in 2023-24, Wahlstrom scored two goals and four assists for six total points.
Growth in the NHL has been tough for Wahlstrom as injuries have impacted his development. Ever since making his debut during the 2019-20 season, Wahlstrom has only appeared in 193 career games.
Over his 193-game career, Wahlstrom has scored 34 goals and 33 assists for 67 total points. In five career playoff games, all coming in 2021, he has a goal and two assists for three points.
Wahlstrom joined the Islanders organization after being selected in the first round (11th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
The Islanders will have to adjust their salary cap situation to accommodate Wahlstrom. His $1 million deal will push them over the cap limit.
Even if Wahstrom signed to the same amount as his qualifying offer ($874,125), the Islanders would have to make some adjustments.
