Rangers' Igor Shesterkin Could Become NHL's Highest-Paid Goalie
The upcoming 2024-25 season is not only massively important for the New York Rangers, but it’s also the final year of goaltender Igor Shesterkin’s contract. Set to become an unrestricted free agent following at the end of the year, some questions have been asked regarding Shesterkin’s next contract.
Will it be too expensive or too long for the Rangers? Will the Rangers trade Shesterkin if they can’t reach an agreement?
The short answer is no; the Rangers will not trade Shesterkin and will likely sign him to whatever he requests.
Shesterkin has been one of the top goalies in the NHL since debuting during the 2019-20 season. In 213 career games played, he has a 135-59-17 record in the regular season and has backstopped the Rangers deep into the Stanley Cup Playoffs twice.
Dan Rosen of NHL.com believes there is no need for worry with the Rangers and Shesterkin. The next contract is not only a near guarantee but will set him apart from every other goalie in the NHL.
“When he signs his next contract, Shesterkin likely will be the highest-paid goalie in the NHL.”
Rosen ponders if Shesterkin is waiting to see what kind of deal Boston Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman signs. Swayman is currently a restricted free agent and is due a new deal before hitting the ice again with the Bruins.
“He might be waiting on Swayman to sign so he knows those terms and the AAV,” Rosen writes. “Shesterkin is a more accomplished goalie than Swayman and will want to beat the terms and AAV the Bruins goalie gets. There is no rush.”
Rangers fans may overthink things when it comes to Shesterkin, but there is genuinely no need to worry. Shesterkin will sign and should prove worth every dime, no matter how high the annual salary is.
