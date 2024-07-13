Rangers Sign Gritty Young Defenseman
The New York Rangers have re-signed restricted free agent Braden Schneider to a two-year contract extension. The Rangers announced that the young defenseman will stay in New York for another two seasons at $2.2 million per year.
Schneider was not up for arbitration but was a restricted free agent in need of a new deal from the Rangers.
About to head into his fourth season in the NHL, Schneider has been a regular in the Rangers' lineup for the past two years. He appeared in 81 games in 2022-23 and all 82 in 2023-24.
Over 206 career games played, the 22-year-old blue-liner has picked up 12 goals and 36 assists for 48 total points. Currently listed as a third-line defenseman, Schneider has earned the nickname Baby Troubs thanks to his aggressive style of play.
Much like how Rangers captain Jacob Trouba plays, Schneider is not afraid to throw around his body. In his 206 games, Schneider has recorded 384 hits. 167 during the 2023-24 season was fifth on the Rangers and second among defensemen, only behind Trouba.
Schneider recorded 133 blocked shots during the 2023-24 season, which was second on the Rangers and also behind Trouba.
The Rangers are coming off a season where they took home the President’s Trophy and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final.
In 16 playoff games, Schneider picked up only two assists but laid 34 total hits.
The Rangers have one of the most formidable defense groups in the NHL, and Schneider is a big part of the difficulty. If he continues to develop in the same way Trouba has, Schneider will be a problem in the NHL for a long time to come.
According to PuckPedia, the Rangers still have a little over $5 million in salary cap space to work with. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren still needs to be signed after he recently filed for arbitration.
