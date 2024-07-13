Top 10 NHL Goalies in 2024
In hockey, and especially in the NHL, the single most crucial position is goalie. Netminders are the last line of defense, and without a solid backstop between the pipes, teams are going to have a bad time.
The goaltender position has come a long way since the Wayne Gretzky era of the NHL, and goaltenders are arguably some of the best athletes on any given rink. One thing that has been proven certain over the last few years is that a great goalie can take you far. With so much skill in the position and arguably just as much unpredictability, it’s tough to narrow down who could be among the best in the NHL.
10. Alexander Georgiev, Colorado Avalanche
Some of the more advanced numbers and counting stats may not back him up, but there’s something to be said about Alexander Georgiev’s work with the Colorado Avalanche. You don’t lead the NHL in wins in consecutive years because you’re bad at your job.
In 2022-23, Georgiev wrapped the season with a league-leading 40 wins, only to follow it up with 38 wins in 2023-24, once again the most in the NHL. Making 62 starts each of the last two years, Georgiev is one of those rare netminders who can sustain a rigorous schedule yet still feel fresh late in the season.
9. Jeremy Swayman, Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman always felt like the better option for the Boston Bruins. Heading into 2024-25, he’ll finally get an opportunity to carry the bigger load as the starting netminder in Boston.
Through the first 132 games of his NHL career, Swayman has notched 79 wins while maintaining a .919 save percentage and 2.34 goals against average. His career highlight so far is sharing the William M. Jennings Memorial Trophy with Linus Ullmark in 2022-23, but he has the capabilities to stand alone.
The Bruins are looking to return to dominance and find their way back into Stanley Cup contenders; they believe Swayman can be the backstop.
8. Andrei Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay Lightning
The 2023-24 season showed that Andrei Vasilevskiy is human, but just barely. In 52 games, he picked up a 30-20-2 record and backstopped the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2.90 goals-against average. What makes Vasilevskiy still one of the top netminders in hockey is his resume.
He led the NHL in wins for five straight seasons, picking up a 188-69-16 record between 2017 and 2022. Tack on a .920 save percentage in that time, and it’s clear why the Lightning won back-to-back Cups.
Vasilevskiy’s powers may be fading, but he’s still a top dog in the league and still makes the Lightning a threat to win at any given moment.
7. Ilya Sorokin, New York Islanders
One of the many red-hot Russian goalies, Ilya Sorokin, reaches this list based purely on skill. The New York Islanders have struggled to find massive amounts of success, but it’s obvious their netminder has a natural talent.
Sorokin has played 192 regular season games over four seasons and holds a 95-63-30 record. With a .919 career save percentage, Sorokin is a perennial option favorite to be in the running for the Vezina Trophy every season.
The best Sorokin ever finished in Vezina voting was second in 2022-23, and you could argue that wasn’t even his best season. If the Islanders can figure out their offensive issues and Sorokin can stay at the height of his power, that could be an extremely dangerous team.
6. Igor Shesterkin, New York Rangers
The winner of the 2022 Vezina Trophy and another Russian native, Igor Shesterkin, is hitting the prime years of his career, yet still getting better. In 213 career games, Shesterkin has a record of 135-59-17 with a .921 save percentage.
Shesterkin has twice led the New York Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final, and both times, their losses can’t be faulted on him. In 44 career playoff games, he holds a .928 save percentage. He may not be the most level-headed netminder, but he is capable of winning hockey games and should be worth every dime in his upcoming contract.
5. Sergei Bobrovsky, Florida Panthers
After 14 years in the NHL, Sergei Bobrovsky has finally won the Stanley Cup and climbed way back up the ladder as one of the best netminders in hockey. After being doubted and counted out, Bobrovsky showed why he deserves every accolade he’s received.
The two-time Vezina winner is approaching 400 career wins, a number only 13 other netminders have reached before. Second among active goalies in wins, Bobrovsky has finally proven to be worth the steep contract he signed in 2019.
Bobrovsky might be nearing the end of his career, but coming off of a Stanley Cup run, the expectations will be higher than ever. So long as his skill doesn’t diminish at a rapid pace, Bobrovsky should be able to continue his dominating stretch.
4. Juuse Saros, Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators may or may not be looking to trade Juuse Saros, but that doesn’t detract from his abilities between the pipes. Making up for his shorter stature, Saros posted some of the best numbers in recent years.
Leading all NHL goalies in games played for each of the past three seasons, Saros has become the staple for durability. With 38, 33, and 35 wins in those years, Saros is not only durable but consistent.
In 350 career games, Saros has a .917 save percentage and is looking to backstop the revamped Predators into Stanley Cup contenders.
3. Thatcher Demko, Vancouver Canucks
Had Thatcher Demko not been hurt for basically the entire 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, who knows how far the Vancouver Canucks could have gotten. Demko was coming off a season that saw him finish second in Vezina voting with a 35-14-2 record.
The 2023-24 season finally felt like the year Demko proved himself as a top netminder in the NHL. Jumping from a .901 save percentage and 3.16 goals against average in 2022-23 to a .918 and 2.45 in 2023-24 showed just how good Demko is.
Sure, the Canucks got a lot better around him, but he was one of the big reasons for the overall improvement. So long as he can stay healthy, the Canucks are going to be tough to score against down the line.
2. Jake Oettinger, Dallas Stars
The future is exceptionally bright for one of the most skilled goalie players in the league. Jake Oettinger has only played parts of four seasons, but he already looks like an elite goalie talent. At 25 years old, he still has so much room to grow.
With a career record of 113-48-23, it’ll be up to Oettinger to steer the Dallas Stars toward another deep playoff run.
The Vezina votes haven’t poured in for Oettinger, but they will in the very near future. He’s the backbone of the Stars’ success and is one of the rare goalies who can play close or more than 60 games and not be worn down.
1. Connor Hellebuyck, Winnipeg Jets
He is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, after all. Connor Hellebuyck made his commitment to the Winnipeg Jets and pulled through the best he could. WIth a 37-19-4 record in 60 games played, Hellebuyck showed why he is still the top name in goaltending.
Securing both the Vezina and Jennings Trophies, Hellebuyck’s star status has never been brighter. In 505 career games, he holds a 275-173-41 career record with a .917 save percentage and 2.63 goals against average.
Without Hellebuyck in goal, the Jets wouldn’t be nearly as competitive as they are heading into each season. They have a solid enough lineup of skaters, but it’s Hellebuyck who takes them over the edge each night.
