Top 10 NHL Left Wings in 2024
10. Alex Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
The Great 8 has definitely slowed down with age, but as the greatest goal scorer the league has ever seen, he deserves his respect. Ovechkin finished last season with 65 points (31 goals, 34 assists), and while that his lowest total in an 82-game season of his career, it was still a solid showing, especially in the second half.
Of course, the main storyline surrounding Ovechkin will be catching Wayne Gretzky's all-time goal record, which he is currently 42 away from breaking. Age will continue to take its toll on him, but if he can maintain a decent level of play, the record should be his in a couple of years.
9. Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets
Last season was a frustrating one for Connor, as he played just 65 games after having a relaitvely clean sheet of health throughout his career. Even then, he managed to score 61 points (34 goals, 27 assists), third on the team, to help Winnipeg claim the second seed in the Central division. The Michigan native has a 93-point season under his belt back in 2021-22, and if he can stay healthy, there's no reason he can't replicate that success once again.
8. Brady Tkachuk, Ottawa Senators
The younger Tkachuk doesn't get quite the same level of attention as his older brother, but that shouldn't take away from his own merits. Last season, he registered 81 points (37 goals, 37 assists) and continued his strong two-way play. Ottawa is looking to end a seven-year playoff drought, and for the captain's sake, hopefully that cold streak ends soon.
7. Jesper Bratt, New Jersey Devils
New Jersey had the most disappointing season of any team in the league, but unlike many of his teammates Bratt didn't miss a step. In fact, the Swedish forward posted a career-high 83 points (27 goals, 56 assists) to lead the Devils in scoring. For a sixth-round pick in 2016, Bratt has had quite the career thus far, and the best is yet to come.
6. Zach Hyman, Edmonton Oilers
When Hyman signed his seven-year, $38.5 million deal with the Oilers back in 2021, many fans and pundits declared it one of the biggest overpayments of that free agency class. Three years later, no one is calling it an overpayment any more, especially after last season.
Hyman has taken his game up to 11 since his arrival in Edmonton, but last season, he put up a ridiculous 54 goals, third-most in the league. Yes, it wasn't Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl that led the Oilers in goals, but Hyman. He then followed that up with 16 goals in the playoffs, the most by any player in one postseason in 30 years.
Perhaps Hyman's game is more one-dimensional compared to some of his peers, but he's so good at what he does that you have to respect it.
5. Jason Robertson, Dallas Stars
Robertson had an incredible 2022-23 season with 109 points (46 goals, 63 assists), but last season was relatively tame with just 80 points (29 goals, 51 assists). Still, if nearly a point-per-game season is a "down year," then you know you have a special player. The soon-to-be-25-year-old is still one of the best young forwards in the league, and as he enters his prime, he should only continue to improve.
4. Matthew Tkachuk, Florida Panthers
Much like Robertson, Tkachuk took a relative step back last season with 88 points (26 goals, 62 assists) after two-straight 100-point seasons. He was also a bit quieter in the playoffs with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists), compared to last year where he scored several clutch goals.
Those are still great numbers, though, and more importantly, Tkachuk helped lead the Panthers to their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Florida's blockbuster trade for Tkachuk in 2022 looked like a boom-or-bust move, and considering he's completely transformed the franchise, it's safe to say that it paid off and then some.
3. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
Forsberg endured an injury-riddled season in 2022-23, only to bounce back with the best year of his career in 2023-24. The 29-year-old played all 82 games for the first time in seven years, and put up a career-high 94 points (48 goals, 46 assists) to lead Nashville back to the playoffs.
Forsberg and the Predators have flown under the radar in recent years, but with some huge signing this offseason, the spotlight should be on Nashville this season.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Minnesota Wild
The former Calder Trophy winner had a bit of a slow start to the season, but really turned it on late to finish with 96 points (46 goals, 50 assists). Minnesota still has to deal with the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyout penalties for another, which means building a contending team around Kaprizov is extremely difficult. Once those penalties end after next season, though, look for the Wild and their superstar winger to take a big step forward.
1. Artemi Panarin, New York Rangers
Even in his early 30s, Panarin remains one of the best scoring forwards in the league bar none. For reference, he notched a career-high 120 points (49 goals, 71 assists), leading all left wingers by a huge margin.
New York seems to be right on the cusp of a Stanley Cup, and with Panarin and a strong supporting cast around him, the pressure is on the Rangers to win it all soon.
Make sure you bookmark Breakaway OnSI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!