Top 10 NHL Defensemen in 2024
Playing defense in the NHL today is an unenviable task. The league is full of talented players, each one faster than the next, and defensemen have to try and stop them.
To add insult to injury, most teams play an up-tempo style that demands their defensemen be smooth skaters and capable of joining the offense at any point in the game. Luckily, the position is loaded with high-impact players in all three zones. Let's take a look at the top 10 defensemen in the NHL.
Honorable Mention: Evan Bouchard, Morgan Reilly, Erik Karlsson, Charlie McAvoy, Jonas Brodin, Devon Toews
Trying to select just 10 defensemen is nearly an impossible task, which is why there are six defenders on the honorable mention list. Jonas Brodin and Devon Toews are two of the best pure defenders in the NHL. Evan Bouchard and Erik Karlsson can wrack up points, but they just on the outside looking in. Charlie McAvoy and Morgan Reilly are right on the cusp, and are bonafide minute eaters in their primes.
10. Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes
When it comes to the namesake of the position, there isn't a better defenseman than Jaccob Slavin. He is a chance neutralizer, shot blocker, puck mover, and offensive contributor. He brings you a little bit of everything, and the Hurricanes rely on him in every situation. If you need a defenseman that can play 25+ minutes a night and you trust equally on the power play and in the last seconds of the third period, Jaccob Slavin is your defenseman.
9. Noah Dobson, New York Islanders
Noah Dobson emerged as a top-notch defender during the 2021-2022 season and he took his game to a new level last season. He posted 70 points in 78 games, 24 came with the man advantage. What was most impressive about his offensive uptick was that he registered less shots on goal than in the previous two seasons and had a slightly lower shooting percentage. Dobson didn't just have a lucky year, he found a way to dominate in the offensive zone while playing 24 minutes per game for the Islanders.
8. Josh Morrissey, Winnipeg Jets
Playing in Winnipeg often means you are overlooked, but if you watched Josh Morrissey play every night, you'd think he was a perennial shoe-in for the Norris Trophy. His offensive game is impressive: his slap shot packs a wallop, he can run a power play, and he can carry the puck on the breakout. Defensively, he is even more impressive. He's incredibly physical, blocks shots, and frequently disrupts passes.
7. Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars
What makes Miro Heiskanen such a dynamic defenseman is his skating ability. He is one of the smoothest skaters in the NHL and he utilizes it better than anyone. He is a one-man breakout machine and can transition the puck from defense to offense in an instant. He can walk the line in the offensive zone, make crisp passes, and fire shots from the point.
Defensively, he's just as quick and smooth. Opposing forwards struggle to beat him one-on-one, and if the puck does get behind him, his closing speed makes up for any mistakes. He's a two-way force and a huge part of the Stars' recent success.
6. Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres
Rasmus Dahlin is the steadiest riser of the NHL's defensemen, working his way up the list with each passing season. At just 24, he is one of the youngest players on this list, but he's one of the most dominant at his position. In 2023, he recorded his first 20 goal season while averaging 25 minutes of ice-time per game.
He's a do-it-all defensemen for the Sabres. He's the top-pairing defender, the first power play quarterback, and the first defensemen over the boards in every defensive situation. He's the leader of the team and a candidate to be their next captain. With the way his career has progressed, he's likely to be even higher on this list after for 2025.
5. Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman is so talented, the Tampa Bay Lightning felt comfortable with Steven Stamkos departing the organization. He's slated to take over the captaincy from Stamkos, and it's an honor he earned years ago, but will be formally acknowledged soon.
Outside of his leadership qualities, he's a mammoth on the ice. His combination of size, speed, and IQ are unmatched in the NHL. He can play 30 minutes per game and give you the same effort and productivity with every shift. The Lightning reconfigured their lineup to make another run in 2024, and Hedman's performance will be a huge component of their success.
4. Roman Josi, Nashville Predators
It's a shame that there are so many superstar defensemen in the NHL. Otherwise, Roman Josi would be the top defender in the league. The Nashville Predators' captain can do it all and at 34 he's still scoring at an unbelievable clip, including 85 points in 2023. Josi's the engine that drives the Predators, and he continues to be one of the most impactful defensemen in the NHL.
3. Adam Fox, New York Rangers
Adam Fox is as dependable as they come on defense. The former Norris Trophy winner is a critical piece for the New York Rangers, collecting points and playing valuable minutes for the Blue Shirts. He's recorded 70 points or more in three straight seasons, establishing the model of consistency for NHL defensemen. He may be third on this list, but he's a top defender in the league.
2. Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks
Fresh off a Norris Trophy, Quinn Hughes is climbing the ranks. He and the Vancouver Canucks had a fantastic 2023 season. Hughes had 93 points last year, a career high, and played 24 minutes a night. He led the Canucks to the second round of the playoffs and is hoping to go even further in 2024. He'll need to sustain that offensive production, but at just 24 years old, there's plenty of reason to think Hughes is just scratching the surface.
1. Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche
The top defenseman in the NHL is undoubtedly Cale Makar. The Avalanche revolve around the puck-moving defensemen, who frequently draws comparisons to the great Bobby Orr on the ice. He is a an offensive dynamo, a minute-eater, and a pest to play against. He has the personal and team hardware to back it up as well. There's no need to overthink it, the NHL's defensive group is ruled by Cale Makar.
