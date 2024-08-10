NHL Won't Be Handed to Red Wings Top Prospect
The Detroit Red Wings are entering a massively important season in 2024-25. It’s been eight years since the Red Wings made the playoffs and another three since they’ve won a round.
As an organization, the Red Wings have yet to host a postseason game at their new arena, Little Caesars Arena, since it opened in 2017. Ownership would love to host important hockey games at one of the better arenas in the NHL.
With the hopes of making a long-awaited return to the postseason, the Red Wings might get some help from a top prospect. Defenseman Simon Edvinsson is expected to break through as an NHL regular but will need to work for that position.
Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman noted the sort of expectations he has for his top prospect.
“He’s not going to be handed anything, and Simon needs to know he’s going to have to work for it and earn it every shift,” Yzerman said. “He has the ability to do it, and it’s up to him to do it.”
Edvinsson has already appeared in 25 games at the NHL level and has four points, but so much more lies ahead. In 106 career games with the Red Wings' American Hockey League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, the 21-year-old blue-liner has scored 13 goals and 44 assists for 57 points.
Daily Faceoff projects Edvinsson will start the season on the Red Wings second line paired with Jeff Petry, but he will need to earn that spot. Erik Gustafsson and William Lagesson are both left-shot defenders who will be fighting for their own roles.
Aside from their defensive battle, the Red Wings are pretty set with their lineup. The Original Six franchise looks to take that final step back into the playoffs, and Edvinsson might be a key to their success.
Edvinsson joined the Red Wings as a sixth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Red Wings have gotten closer and closer to the playoffs in the last few seasons. Last year, they knocked on the door but missed via tie-breaker. If they can take a step forward in 2024-25, they’ll get their first taste of playoff hockey at Little Caesars.
