Avalanche Sign Journeyman Forward
The Colorado Avalanche have added to their depth with the announcement of a new forward signing. The club announced the signing of forward free agent forward Matthew Phillips to a one-year deal.
At the NHL level, Phillips will earn $775,000 at the NHL level and $287,500 at the American Hockey League level. Philips played 31 NHL games during the 2023-24 season between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins.
Phillips started the season with the Capitals, appearing in 27 matches before being placed on waivers. The Penguins picked up the undersized forward and slotted him into the lineup for three games.
After his brief tenure with the Penguins, they dropped him on waivers, where the Capitals re-claimed him. Phillips returned to Washington for one last game in the 2023-24 season.
In those 31 games, Phillips scored one goal and four assists for five total points, averaging 10:11 of ice time per game. Each point came during his first run with the Capitals.
Phillips was originally a sixth-round pick (166th overall) of the Calgary Flames and started his NHL career with them. He made his NHL debut with the Flames during the 2020-21 season. That was his only game that season before appearing in two more with the Flames during 2022-23. He did not score any points during his three-game Flames tenure.
Most of Phillips’s professional hockey career has been at the AHL level. In 274 career games between the Stockton Heat/Calgary Wranglers and the Hershey Bears he has put up 106 goals and 137 assists for 243 points.
In 30 career AHL postseason games, Phillips has put up 15 total points.
It’s obvious Phillips has some sort of offensive touch; he just hasn’t been able to translate that to the NHL level. He’s been named to the AHL All-Star Game twice, in 2019-20 and again in 2022-23.
Phillips was named to the AHL’s First All-Star Team in 2022-23.
