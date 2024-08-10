Maples Leafs Named Most Expensive Game
Attending an NHL game can be very costly these days, especially when you're a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
Action Network recently published a story, ranking each NHL arena by how much it costs an average family to attend a game. The total cost was calculated by combining the cost of four general admission tickets (factoring in child admission policies), two beers, two soft drinks, four hot dogs, and parking together for an evening out.
Through this criteria, Toronto's ScotiaBank Arena was found to have the highest total cost of attending a game, costing a whopping $703.88, which is nearly 63 percent higher than the average venue.
"Scotiabank Arena, home to the Toronto Maple Leafs, is the most expensive stadium for families. With a total cost of $703.88 (CA$ 970.82), it's $271.86 (CA$374.96) above average," Action Network's Ben Mendelowitz writes. "The main source of this expense is the high ticket costs — Maple Leafs fans have to pay the most out of any other fans in the league on average."
As Mendelowitz mentioned, the cost of tickets is what really places Toronto so far above the rest of the league. Four tickets to a Maple Leafs home game cost $637.32 on average, nearly $60 more than the next-highest ($579.56 at the Vegas Golden Knights' T-Mobile Arena).
In contrast, the other parts of the equation ended up being relatively cheap. Four hot dogs cost $22.24, two beers cost $20.74, two soft drinks cost $11.12, and parking costs $12.46. However, the ticket prices remain so astronomically high that the Leafs still end up on top by a large margin.
Rounding out the top five is the previously mentioned T-Mobile Arena ($676.56 total cost), the New York Rangers' Madison Square Garden ($617.18), the Nashville Predators' Bridgestone Arena ($590.28) and the Boston Bruins' TD Garden ($561.08).
