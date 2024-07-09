NHL Insider Shuts Down Maple Leafs Trade
One of the biggest NHL storylines to follow this offseason is what direction the Toronto Maple Leafs will take superstar forward Mitch Marner. About to enter the last year of his contract and with multiple playoff failures under his belt, the popular opinion has been that the Maple Leafs need to find a trade partner.
The Maple Leafs promised to be bold during the offseason, but what could be bolder than trading one of the “Core Four?” With free agency well underway, the Maple Leafs have been relatively quiet.
They’ve brought in a few veteran defensemen, re-signed a key forward to a good contract, and committed to a fresh goalie tandem. However, each of Marner, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and John Tavares are still on the roster.
Matthews and Nylander are iron-clad and staying in Toronto. Questions have been asked about Tavares, but he’s likely staying for the final year of his contract. That leaves Marner, but things are also starting to lean towards him staying put.
According to NHL insider Chris Johnston, it’s more likely that Marner will play out his contract in Toronto and walk to free agency in 2025.
“It’s probably slightly more likely he walks than signs and extension,” Johnston said on the Steve Dangle Podcast. “If we were setting the betting lines now, the favorite would be he walks as a free agent. Then I would say re-sign is the next favorite… then trade.”
To boil it down, the Maple Leafs are willing to lose Marner for nothing rather than pull off a trade that could help them bolster their roster or prospect pool.
The boldest thing the Maple Leafs could have done this offseason is find a dance partner for Marner. They entered the offseason saying everything was on the table, but it doesn’t look like anything big or bold will happen.
