NHL Players Who Will Build Off Strong 2023
There were several surprise performances in the NHL last season. Every year there are plenty of players who have a standout season, but fail to repeat it. That isn't the case for these three players, as each one is slated to build off of their strong 2023 seasons.
Ukko-Pekka Luokkonen, Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres expected one of their young goaltenders to step up in 2023. They didn't expect that young netminder to be Ukko-Pekka Luokkonen, but he stepped up anyways. He started 51 games for the Sabres, winning 27 and recording an impressive 2.57 goals against average. The Sabres desperately want to contend in 2024, and their performance in net will be a huge part of any run to the postseason.
Luokkonen is a a huge player, standing 6'5 and nearly 220 pounds. He uses his size well in the net, and is very difficult to beat down low when he's on his game. With a slightly improved defense and a year of experience, the Sabres net should be well-defended when Luokkonen's in the crease.
Robert Thomas, St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas figured it all out in 2023. He went from a player with an impressive skillset to a true top-line player for the St. Louis Blues. After a 77 and 65-point season, Thomas ramped it up this past season. He scored 26 goals and put up 86 points as the top offensive option for the Blues.
There's no reason to believe Thomas will regress in 2024. Entering his seventh season, he plays a complete game that he's mastered. He's fast, aggressive, tenacious with the puck, and a pesky defender.
Luke Hughes, New Jersey Devils
There must be something in the water in the Hughes' household, because Luke Hughes became the third of his brothers to become an NHL player. After a two game cup of coffee in 2022-2023, he made the jump full-time this past season. He recorded nine goals and 38 assists for 47 points, playing in all 82 games for the Devils.
He should take a huge step in 2024. Not only can he build off of an impressive rookie campaign, the Devils brought in veteran Brett Pesce to presumably play alongside Hughes. His presence can provide a steady balance for Hughes as he expands his arsenal and becomes an even more dominant offensive force.
