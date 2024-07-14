NHL Star Most Likely to be Traded
When free agency opens in the NHL, it’s not just players without a contract who find themselves in negotiations. Big-name players with a year left on their deals also negotiate their futures.
Some highly touted faces, however, don’t have the luxury of negotiations and may even be sitting on their team’s trade block. The NHL offseason is starting to hit a slow pace, but there is still time for waves to be made.
Rather than sign a well-deserved extension, what players about to enter the final year of their contracts could be on the move?
Aaron Ekblad - Florida Panthers
Not far removed from the franchise’s first Stanley Cup championship, the Florida Panthers may be interested in dealing a pillar of the organization. Aaron Ekblad has been a cornerstone member of the Panthers since being drafted first overall in 2014.
Trade rumors have been floating around Ekblad since before he hoisted the Cup, but only time will tell if he finds a new home. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan noted that the Panthers have an aggressive front office and would explore a deal if it can improve the team.
Ekblad has been a great player for the Panthers for a decade but has never felt like an elite talent. If the Panthers feel they can take bigger strides without Ekblad, they’ll be willing to move on.
Shea Theodore - Vegas Golden Knights
Another team that recently reached the mountaintop may quickly move on from a critical piece. The Vegas Golden Knights might be forced to sell off Shea Theodore before a new deal can be signed. Initially one of the more appreciated pieces of the young Golden Knights organization, Theodore has developed into a top-end NHL talent.
According to The Fourth Period, the Golden Knights want to keep Theodore around, but their usual tight salary cap situation might force their hand. About to enter the final year of a contract earning him $5.2 million, the Golden Knights will have bigger fish to fry in 2025.
Key prospect Brendan Brisson will demand a new deal, Jack Eichel will be eligible for an extension, and they’ll need to organize their goalie situation. There just might not be enough funds to pay Theodore the contract he’ll demand.
Marco Rossi - Minnesota Wild
The youngest entrant to the list, Marco Rossi, may not be a part of the future with the Minnesota Wild. Entering the final year of his entry-level contract, the Wild have made Rossi available if the return fits what they're looking for.
The Wild are looking for a talented player in return if they send away one of their top prospects, who has already shown flashes of his potential. Playing in all 82 games of the 2023-24 season, the 22-year-old scored 21 goals and 40 points to cap off his rookie season.
According to Joe Smith of the Athletic, the Wild are willing to make a move if it means acquiring better talent.
“If there’s a way to parlay Rossi into a potentially bigger or faster version,” Smtih writes. “Then that is something that could be on the table.”
