One Team Interested in Blue Jackets' Patrik Laine
Ever since Patrik Laine exited the NHL’s Players Assistance Program, the Columbus Blue Jackets have had the opportunity to trade the offensively gifted forward. New Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he would try to do what’s best for the player and team, likely meaning Laine is on the market.
While Waddell and the Blue Jackets look for trade partners, it may be a more challenging road than expected. Waddell told the Columbus Dispatch that only one team has reached out about Laine.
At this point of the offseason, organizations are settling in for some well-deserved downtime and aren’t worried about making moves or signings.
Another reason Waddell may have his work cut out for him is that he doesn’t want to retain a large portion of Laine’s salary. Laine makes $8.7 million against the salary cap and has two seasons left on his deal.
“If I wanted to eat half, I could’ve traded him by now, but that’s not my first choice.”
Laine’s salary was always going to be an obstacle for the Blue Jackets. Although he has the talent, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy or produce at an $8.7 million level since he played with the Winnipeg Jets.
In 306 career games with the Jets, Laine scored 140 goals and 250 total points, including a 44-goal season in 2017-18 at the age of 19. As a member of the Blue Jackets, he has appeared in 174 games, scoring 64 goals and 138 total points.
A change in scenery is needed, but teams don’t want to take on that kind of money, especially if Laine fails to find his old form.
At just 26 years old, Laine is beginning his prime years. Putting him on a better roster and around a winning culture could wake up the kind of offense he was expected to have when he was drafted second overall in 2016.
