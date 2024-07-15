Senators Sign Goalie Prospect to Two-Year Deal
The Ottawa Senators are working towards becoming one of the top teams in the NHL. With a young group of players, the future is exceptionally bright in the Canadian capital.
Part of their bright future is goalie prospect Mads Sogaard, who the Senators just signed a two-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.
A second-round draft pick of the Senators in 2019, Sogaard has appeared in 27 games at the NHL level. With a 10-10-3 record, he is sure to start the 2024-25 season at the AHL level with the Belleville Senators.
Sogaard has spent the majority of the last three seasons in Belleville. During the 2023-24 season, Sogaard set the record for most wins by a goalie in Senators history.
With an AHL record of 50-33-6, Sogaard is one of the best options the Senators have at their disposal for their future between the pipes. In his first stint at the AHL level in 2020-21, he notched a perfect 7-0-0 record.
Sogaard's NHL performance hasn’t been outstanding, but at just 23 years old, the Danish native has plenty of time to grow and improve.
On top of his 10-10-3 record, Sogaard holds a career 3.44 goals against average and .884 save percentage. As he and the Senators team around him improve, those numbers should start to look much better.
In six appearances during the 2023-24 season, Sogaard compiled a 1-3-0 record and a 4.05 goals against average.
The Senators will likely enter the 2024-25 campaign with Linus Ullmark and Anton Forsberg as their NHL goalie tandem, but Sogaard will be the first call-up in case of injury. Both Ullmark and Forsberg are also in the final year of their contracts, opening the door for Sogaard to take over by 2025-26.
