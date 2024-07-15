Three NHL Teams Not Done Making Moves
Two weeks removed from the opening of free agency, teams around the NHL have started to slow their pace in making signings, moves, and organizational changes. While most teams are mostly set in stone for the 2024-25 season, a small group is still working on improving.
As a quiet stretch of the NHL offseason arrives, what teams are still actively looking for changes?
Columbus Blue Jackets
The Columbus Blue Jackets aren’t expected to be a playoff contender or even a .500 team, but they still need a head coach. They’re the only team left without a bench boss, and a new hire is expected to be announced soon.
New general manager Don Waddell has narrowed down his list of candidates, but a hire is still to be made.
As for the Blue Jackets lineup, that’s just about set. The expectations aren’t high for the 2024-25 season, but a step forward must be taken. Adding Sean Monahan and getting more from Johnny Gaudreau should make them a more competitive opponent.
Pittsburgh Penguins
Reports indicated the Pittsburgh Penguins were close to a contract extension with captain Sidney Crosby. Nothing has been updated since. The wait for pen to meet paper continues, but that isn’t the only thing the Penguins are working on.
The Penguins once again revamped their bottom six, but a top-notch winger to play alongside Crosby could help push them back into the playoffs. They’re ready to enter the season with Drew O’Connor skating on the first line, but they haven’t had the same punch since trading away Jake Guentzel.
Colorado Avalanche
Their top six is still very good, but the Colorado Avalanche needs to add to their bottom six to keep pace in the Central Division. Captain Gabrial Landeskog won’t be around to start the season, and Valeri Nichushkin will be suspended until November.
Those are top six names but would help filter the personnel down the lineup.
Even some players already set in the lineup might not be up to snuff right away. Logan O’Connor and Artturi Lehkonen are coming off of respective surgeries and will need time to gain momentum.
Small moves and signings are still expected from teams across the league, but the biggest waves are likely over. The start of the 2024-25 season is just under three months away, and teams are mostly set with what they have.