Former Coach Makes Bold Prediction for Sharks
The San Jose Sharks have been one of the NHL’s worst teams for the last five seasons, routinely finishing near the bottom of the Pacific Division. Heading into the 2024-25 season, however, maybe things are about to take a positive turn.
The Sharks expect future superstars like Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith to crack the NHL lineup right away and start battling for Calder Trophy votes. Additions to the supporting cast, like Tyler Toffoli and Alex Wennberg, should also give the Sharks an extra boost in scoring.
Former NHL coach Bruce Boudreau noted on NHL Network that the Sharks could be a surprise success story in 2024-25.
“If Will Smith and Macklin Celebrini area any kind of the players, we think they are,” Boudreau said. “I think it’s going to be a lot different to what it was last year or the year before.”
Over the past two seasons, the Sharks have finished near the bottom of the league, opening up opportunities to draft players such as Celebrini and Smith first and fourth overall, respectively. Boudreau wouldn’t necessarily say the Sharks will be fighting for a playoff spot, but they surely won’t be in the basement again.
“They’re going to make it difficult for a lot of teams,” Boudreau said. “They’re not going to be in last place this year. I think they’re going to surprise some teams and be an awful lot tougher team to play against.”
The Sharks didn’t do a ton to add to their defense, but Jake Walman is looking to settle into a consistent role, while Henry Thrun may be on the verge of taking the next steps.
Boudreau notes that the SAP Center is a challenging arena to play in when the Sharks are filling the seats. That shouldn’t be an issue in 2024-25.
“When that team was good, that place was rocking,” Boudreau said. “It was a tough place to play in.”
The Sharks still have a ton of room to grow, and Celebrini will be the centerpiece in turning the franchise around. San Jose has never hoisted the Stanley Cup, but they’re hopeful their young core can get them to the mountaintop one day.
