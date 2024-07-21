Penguins Must Extend Sidney Crosby Soon
Sidney Crosby has been eligible to sign an extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins since free agency opened at the beginning of July. It was widely expected that Crosby would sign without much delay and officially be locked in as a Penguin for life.
Then a few days passed and still no deal was announced. After about a week of no announcement, an update was provided. Rob Rossi of the Athletic reported that Crosby and the Penguins were “nearing a new contract,” and a new deal would be “agreed upon and formalized soon.”
Two weeks have gone by since Rossi’s insight, but still no deal.
In reality, an extension that keeps Crosby in Pittsburgh for life is the likely outcome, but the longer it takes, the more speculation will rise.
Before the 2023-24 season reached the All-Star break, pundits were discussing what new team would best suit Crosby. Teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Montreal Canadiens have often been mentioned as possible landing spots if an agreement can’t be reached.
If the Penguins enter the 2024-25 season with Crosby entering the final year of his deal, trade or free-agent speculation will only get louder.
“I expect it to get done,” Mike Rupp said on NHL Network. “But, if it wasn’t done and this team has a bad start to the season, you talk about throwing gasoline onto the fire.”
The Penguins have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons after 16 straight years of postseason berths. As Crosby and his veteran teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang age, the team seems to be taking steps back. There is no guarantee they’ll start the 2024-25 season on the right foot.
Through the first few weeks of the 2023-24 season, the Penguins struggled, going 3-6-0 and blowing multiple leads. The speculation will be non-stop if a similar start occurs in the new year and Crosby enters without an extension.
Speculation may be non-stop even before the Penguins can hit the ice. If they enter training camp and the preseason without a new deal for Crosby, the questions will only get louder and more frequent.
