Former Penguins Star Eying Second Cup With Lightning
Jake Guentzel experienced the joys of championship glory very early in his career, winning the Stanley Cup as a rookie in 2017 with the Pittsburgh Penguins. That was seven years ago now, and Guentzel, now with the Tampa Bay Lightning, is hungry for another championship.
The 29-year-old forward was one of the top free agents on the market, and ultimately signed a seven-year, $63 million contract ($9 million AAV) with Tampa Bay. Of course, the Lightning won back-to-back Cups in 2020 and 2021, and Guentzel still sees championship potential in this group.
“They all know how to win,” Guentzel said Wednesday at Da Beauty League, per NHL.com. “There’s just a winning pedigree there. [And I] still feel like we have a chance to win.”
Guentzel joins a Tampa Bay top six that features Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli, all of whom are under contract for at least three more seasons. The Lightning are still feeling the loss of longtime captain Steven Stamkos, who signed with the Nashville Predators on July 1, but there's still a ton of talent on the roster.
“There’s a lot of high-end players, elite players on the team, and just an unbelievable opportunity for me and my family to go do something else on our own,” Guentzel said. “It’s going to be fun for us. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be challenging, but it’s going to be something that we’re looking forward to.”
Last season, Guentzel scored 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 67 games with the Penguins and Carolina Hurricanes, then scored nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 playoff games with Carolina. He has 491 points (227 goals, 264 assists) in 520 career games and is solid enough defensively, especially for a bona fide top-line forward.
The Lightning are looking to prove that they are still a Cup contender after back-to-back first-round exits. Moving on from Stamkos and signing Guentzel is certainly a risk, but one that may be necessary to keep the window open.
“It’s a new team, a new division and a new opportunity,” Guentzel said. “Last year was a really different year for me with injury and being traded and what not, but I learned a lot, too. I think heading into this season with Tampa is going to be really exciting just to see what we can manage to do together with all the high-end talent there is.
“Like I said, if I just play my game and my style of hockey, hopefully it will click and we can do something really special down there.”
