Canucks Sign Former Red Wings Forward
The Vancouver Canucks are not done making adjustments to their roster this offseason. After a few weeks of inaction, the team announced the addition of a new forward. The team signed winger Daniel Sprong to a one-year contract. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman broke the news via his X account.
The 27-year-old Dutch forward has played 344 NHL games since first breaking into the league as a rookie in 2015-2016. Originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round of the 2015 NHL draft, Sprong never caught on with the Penguins. He bounced around to the Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals before finding a permanent spot in an NHL lineup. In his career, he's scored 85 NHL goals and 159 points.
The deal brings Sprong to Vancouver for less than $1 million, which is a huge win for the Canucks. Last season, he recorded 18 goals and 43 points in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings. He's also just one year removed from the first 20 goal season of his career, when he registered 21 goals with the Seattle Kraken.
The big drawback for Sprong is his off-ice concerns. He has always had a less than sterling reputation around the league, but things took a turn for the worst this offseason.
Sprong was accused of assault a few months ago by a former Canadian race car driver. The victim alleges that Sprong grabbed his neck and pinned him against the wall and moments later sucker punched him in the face. The victim, Zach Claman DeMelo, came forward recently via his social media.
The dust hasn't settled regarding this situation, so it's unclear if there will be any further action against Sprong both legally or from the NHL. The Canucks have apparently seen enough to not worry too much about any subsequent consequences.
On the cheap, the Canucks improved their depth scoring. The addition of Jake Debrusk this summer was a bold move aimed at strengthening a contending team. If Sprong can leave his off-ice issues behind and score like he has the past two seasons, the Canucks will look like geniuises with this sneaky pickup.
