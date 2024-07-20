Report: Ball Hockey Player Arrested After Brutally Attacking Ref
A ball hockey player in Quebec City has been arrested and is facing charges after an alleged attack on a referee that resulted in gruesome injuries, Global News reports.
According to the North American Ball Hockey Players Association (NBHPA), the alleged attack occurred on Tuesday night when the referee expelled the player from the game.
"There was a tragedy yesterday. A referee who expelled a player from the game was attacked by the offending player. He received a stick blow to the chest followed by a stick blow (with two hands) directly to the face!" the NBHPA wrote on Facebook (translated from French).
The NBHPA revealed that the referee suffered a fractured skull, fractured jaw and a concussion, and had all his teeth either broken or displaced. He will need facial reconstruction surgeries and will be unable to work for the foreseeable future.
Quebec City police confirmed that an investigation is in progress and a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.
“The man was questioned and released on a promise to appear in court on charges of assault with a weapon and causing bodily harm,” Quebec City police said in a statement.
Even though the attack didn't occur in an affiliated arena, the NBHPA has banned the player from the association for life. The association also sent well wishes to the referee.
"All our thoughts are with this referee of our community who will live very difficult times in the coming days," the NBHPA wrote.
