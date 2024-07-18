Analyst Blasts Canucks Superstar's Ability to Handle Pressure
Heading into the 2024-25 season, there is no doubt going to be a ton of pressure on Vancouver Canucks superstar forward Elias Pettersson. Entering the first season of an eight-year contract extension worth $11.6 million annually, Canucks fans are going to have extremely high expectations for their superstar.
Not only is Pettersson expected to rise to the occasion, the Canucks are coming off of a where they led the Pacific Division and looked like possible Stanley Cup contenders. 2024-25 is going to be an important year for the Canucks.
According to one insider, Pettersson may not be ready for the pressure that will be put on him. Analyst Farhan Lalji joined Jay Onrait on TSN to discuss the Canucks, their superstar center, and the pressure that is only going to build.
“An absolutely immense, immense amount of pressure,” Lalji said. “And I’m not sure he’s up for it.”
Lalji said it has nothing to do with his skill as a player but his inability to keep the noise from getting to him.
“He is a player that lets the outside noise in,” Lalji said. “It does affect him. It did at times last year.”
Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Canucks were looking to name a new captain, and Pettersson looked like a favorite to wear the C. The Canucks instead turned to defenseman Quinn Hughes and gave him the captaincy.
Even without the C, Pettersson was still expected to have an outstanding year in the final year of his contract. His 34 goals and 55 assists for 89 total points were great, but they were a step down from his 102-point campaign the year before.
Pettersson attributed some of the issues to the outside noise and how it got to him on occasion.
An injury to his knee also forced Pettersson to take a step back, but that doesn’t take away from the pressure heading into the new year.
“Hopefully, the summer is enough to put this all behind him,” Lalji said. “But everybody in this marketplace is going to have their eyes squarely on Elias Pettersson.”
Lalij said Pettersson has to be a 100-point player again, or the Canucks won’t be able to take that next step toward a championship.
