Report: Iconic NHL Host Leaves Sportsnet
Longtime NHL radio and television personality Jeff Marek's time at Sportsnet has come to an end, as reported by YYZ Sports Media's Jonah Sigel and confirmed by Daily Hive.
Details surrounding Marek's departure are extremely scarce, with a Sportsnet spokesperson telling Daily Hive simply that "Jeff Marek is no longer with Sportsnet." Sigel cited "unconfirmed draft reasons" for the departure, but did not elaborate further.
"Details are scarce but multiple sources tell me that for unconfirmed draft reasons, Jeff Marek will likely be no longer performing duties at Sportnet hockey," Sigel wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Details to follow. This would appear to include his podcast duties too.
"There is a ton of speculation as to the cause of the apparent separation, however all we can confirm is he was at draft & then he wasn't. Hasn't been heard from since and told most likely won't be back either."
As Sigel mentioned, Marek, who is normally very active on X, has not made a single post since Day 1 of the NHL Draft on June 28. He also hasn't appeared on the "32 Thoughts" podcast, which he co-hosted with NHL insider Elliotte Friedman starting in January of 2018. On a post-draft episode of the podcast on June 29, Friedman mentioned Marek departing on a red eye (i.e. a late night flight that arrives early in the morning).
Marek, 55, departs after 13 years with Sportsnet, having joined in the summer of 2011. He also works with CBC on "Hockey Night in Canada," though no change in his status there has been reported.
