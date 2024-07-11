Sharks Avoid Arbitration With Defenseman
When the NHLPA announced the 14 players who elected salary arbitration, the San Jose Sharks had just one name on the list. After a few days, the Sharks will avoid a hearing by coming to an agreement with defenseman Ty Emberson.
First reported by SportsNet’s Elliotte Friedman, Emberson has signed a one-year contract with the Sharks at $950,000.
Emberson made his NHL debut with the Sharks during the 2023-24 season and played 30 games at the NHL level. Scoring a goal and nine assists, Emberson is likely going to be a regular in the Sharks lineup in 2024-25. Daily Faceoff already has him listed as a top-line defenseman.
Before making his way to the Sharks organization, Emberson was a third-round draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes in 2018. He played parts of two seasons with the Coyotes AHL affiliate, the Tuscon Roadrunners, scoring 12 points in 63 games.
Emberson was traded to the New York Rangers before the 2022-23 season, where he again spent the whole year at the AHL level. In 69 games he scored seven goals and 20 assists for 27 points. He tacked on five points in nine games with the Hartford Wolfpack.
The Sharks claimed him off waivers before the start of the 2023-24 season.
It wasn’t an easy first NHL stint for Emberson, as multiple injuries kept him from the lineup through parts of the season. He played his final game on February 29 and was ruled out for the season with a lower-body injury.
According to PuckPedia, the Sharks now have well over $14 million in cap space to work with.
