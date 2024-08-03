Former Devils Forward Signs in KHL
Former New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod is one of five NHLers charged with sexual assault while with the 2018 Canadian World Junior team. The actions of the players and upcoming court dates have kept NHL teams from signing them, but that hasn’t stopped international squads.
McLeod has signed a one-year deal with Barys Astana, a Kazakhstani KHL team. The KHL squad noted in its official release that it would not comment on the charges but stated that McLeod had not admitted guilt.
“Anticipating questions about the proceedings with his participation in Canada, we would like to say that Michael did not admit guilt and will defend his interests in court,” the release said. "In the future, we would like to refrain from commenting.”
Barys also said they expect McLeod to play as their top center and has the chance to become one of the most recognizable names in the KHL.
Before taking a leave of absence during the 2023-24 season, McLeod had appeared in 287 career NHL games. All with the Devils, McLeod scored 29 career goals and 56 assists for 85 total points.
In 12 career playoff games, McLeod has two goals and four assists for six points.
The Devils selected McLeod 12th overall during the 2016 NHL Draft. He played his junior career with the Mississauga Steelheads of the OHL.
McLeod, Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Cal Foote, and Alex Formenton are expected to return to court in mid-August.
Dube signed with Dinamo Minsk of the KHL in early July. The rest of the names are still free agents. None are expected to return to the NHL.
All five players were charged in an alleged sexual assault that occurred in London, Ontario, during the 2018 World Juniors. McCleod is facing an extra charge of sexual assault for "being a party to the offense."
