Blues Introduce Subscription Ticket Plan
In an age where attending NHL games can be quite costly, the St. Louis Blues are introducing an innovative new way to watch the action live.
On Tuesday, the Blues announced their Hat Trick subscription plan, designed for fans who regularly attend games but can't commit to a full-season plan.
For $79 a month, fans will get guaranteed access to a Mezzanine-level seat for three pre-determined home games, though there is an option to upgrade to seats in the lower bowl. October's schedule includes games against the Dallas Stars on Oct. 3 (preseason), against the New York Islanders on Oct. 17 and against the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 22, all of which start at 7 p.m. PT. Those who subscribe before Sept. 27 will get access to a bonus preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Oct. 1.
The subscription auto-renews on the 26th of each month, and fans will be notified of the upcoming month's games on the 15th of each month. There's also the option for fans to link their accounts to a friend and purchase guest passes for each game, ensuring that subscribers have someone to enjoy the action with.
A monthly subscription ticket plan seems to be a first for the NHL, if not pro sports in general. If the Blues see the desired results, then perhaps more teams could adopt a similar plan going forward.
